Cold-blooded murder on Tripoli’s busy streets sparks anger in Libya

By Libyan Express

CCTV footage shows the murder on the street. [Photo: Footage]
Surveillance cameras have caught gunmen shooting to death a young man in one of the busiest streets in Libya’s capital Tripoli, sparking anger and demands the government declare a state of emergency.

The footage of the cold-blooded killing of Rashid Al-Bakoush and the wounding of his brother on Thursday in Tripoli’s Serraj district went viral on social media.

Libya’s Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha vowed Friday to arrest the culprits and called for a state of emergency.

“The interior ministry will deal with decisiveness and seriousness with outlaws who cause disturbances to citizens’ lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdelrazzak Al-Beshti – the father of one of the gunmen, Essam Al-Beshti – announced to local media Friday that he had turned in his son for the murder charges to the Al-Zawiya Security Directorate.

