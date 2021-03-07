Counter-Terrorism Force denies movements of ISIS elements in Tarhuna

Following reports of ISIS movements in the city of Tarhuna, the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) announced that there was no truth to these claims after carefully combing through the mountains in the area.

In a statement, the CTF said that the search and investigation of the area were completed without finding any traces of any ISIS communications or movements.

They also confirmed that their troops continue to be prepared for any emergency situation that may arise.

“We assure all citizens that there are no suspicious movements at the moment and call upon everyone in the area to carry on about their days normally because there is nothing to worry about.”

If you see any suspicious activity around the area, please contact the Counter-Terrorism Force Hotline.