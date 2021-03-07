Libya

Counter-Terrorism Force denies movements of ISIS elements in Tarhuna

After receiving information that there maybe ISIS movements in the area, Tarhuna's CTF denies these allegations after careful search of the mountains

BY Libyan Express

Tarhuna’s CTF continues to be on high alert for any dangers or suspicious activity. [Photo: CTF]
Following reports of ISIS movements in the city of Tarhuna, the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) announced that there was no truth to these claims after carefully combing through the mountains in the area.

In a statement, the CTF said that the search and investigation of the area were completed without finding any traces of any ISIS communications or movements.

They also confirmed that their troops continue to be prepared for any emergency situation that may arise.

“We assure all citizens that there are no suspicious movements at the moment and call upon everyone in the area to carry on about their days normally because there is nothing to worry about.”

If you see any suspicious activity around the area, please contact the Counter-Terrorism Force Hotline.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Ministry of justice asks families to identify exhumed bodies in mass graves

Libya

Libyan GNA forces launch offensive to retake Tarhuna from Haftar’s forces

Submit a Correction

For: Counter-Terrorism Force denies movements of ISIS elements in Tarhuna

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.