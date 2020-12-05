Libya

Di Maio: Progress in Libya must be proteced

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs stresses the need to protect Libya in its fragile state of progress

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio called on the European Union and Mediterranean countries to act against all attempts to sabotage the progress achieved in Libya.

In an address to Shared Security, Priorities for EU virtual session yesterday, Di Maio said that it was the role of European and Mediterranean nations to actively protect the political process that had begun in Libya recently against all foreign intervention as well as support the nomination of a special envoy for the European Union and a new UN special envoy to Libya.

Di Maio also went on to say that Libya is on the right path to progress and stabilization with a ceasefire agreement in place and a set date for the elections next year, stressing that this progress is a result of years of work and must be protected at all costs.

The Minister also emphasised the need to cooperate with the united nations, especially in terms of its operations that will continue to bear fruit if protected and supported properly from Libya to Yemen and Syria.

Italy this past week committed to the development of the educational sector in Libya by signing an MoU to increase shared knowledge between the two nations and this Friday a joint military agreement was signed to cooperate in the field of military training.

