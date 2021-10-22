Erling Haaland: I want £30 million per season

ESPN is reporting that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is demanding £30 million per season if he is to move to a new club next summer.

The Norway international is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old could leave the German giants at the end of the season if his €75 million release clause is triggered.

Dortmund are willing to double the striker’s salary in a bid to convince him to stay beyond the current season.