Erling Haaland: I want £30 million per season
Erling Haaland wants £30m-per-year wages as Man Utd, City, Chelsea, Real Madrid eye bid
ESPN is reporting that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is demanding £30 million per season if he is to move to a new club next summer.
The Norway international is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.
The 21-year-old could leave the German giants at the end of the season if his €75 million release clause is triggered.
Dortmund are willing to double the striker’s salary in a bid to convince him to stay beyond the current season.
