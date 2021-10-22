Sport

Erling Haaland: I want £30 million per season

Erling Haaland wants £30m-per-year wages as Man Utd, City, Chelsea, Real Madrid eye bid

BY Libyan Express
Erling Haaland wants £30m-per-year wages as Man Utd, City, Chelsea, Real Madrid eye bid

ESPN is reporting that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is demanding £30 million per season if he is to move to a new club next summer.

The Norway international is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old could leave the German giants at the end of the season if his €75 million release clause is triggered.

Dortmund are willing to double the striker’s salary in a bid to convince him to stay beyond the current season.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Sport

Thierry Henry: Mohamed Salah is not the world’s best player right now

Sport

Didier Drogba named ‘goodwill ambassador’

Sport

FIFA head Gianni Infantino proposes joint Israel-UAE World Cup bid

Sport

Former Arsenal Manager Arsène Wenger to coach Saudi super team

Submit a Correction

For: Erling Haaland: I want £30 million per season

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.