Haftar’s forces strike Tripoli port with four missiles

By Libyan Express

Smoke pillowing the sky after containers were targeted at Tripoli port. [Photo: Social Media]
The eastern Libyan forces of Khalifa Haftar attacked the sea port of Libya’s capital on Tuesday as they targeted as they claim a Turkish vessel bringing in arms, an eastern official said.

Pro-Haftar officials did not provide details about the alleged arms shipment at the port, which has remained open for food and other imports as rival factions battle for control of the capital.

Meanwhile, the Government of National Accord commented on the port attack, saying it targeted people’s properties and trade business inside commercial containers.

Related Posts

EU agrees new naval mission to monitor arms embargo in Libya

UNMAS: Threat of unexploded bombs is rising in Libya

Haftar’s forces started a campaign in April last year to take the city, which is seat of the internationally recognized government.

GNA authorities moved all ships including fuel tankers out of the port after Tuesday’s attack, two port officials said.

GNA forces said Haftar’s forces had fired four missiles at the Tripoli port.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

EU agrees new naval mission to monitor arms embargo in Libya

Libya

UNMAS: Threat of unexploded bombs is rising in Libya

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister warns of financial disaster if Haftar’s oil blockade…

Libya

Woman killed and many civilians injured in Tripoli in new Haftar-led rocket attacks

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept