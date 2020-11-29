Libya

Independence field second unit operational after three year suspension

The unit has been out of production since 2017 for restoration and repair work

BY Libyan Express

Through collective focused efforts, the unit is back in production said the SOC. [Photo: Sirte Oil Company]
Sirte Oil Company announced today that field workers and engineers were able to finally operate the second production unit after a three-year suspension.

In a statement the company said that during the suspension, restoration work took place in the unit that included replacing damaged carbon material, renewing the pumps and resorting them to full service.

The SOC stated that the second unit being back in production will allow for the repair and maintenance of the first unit that had been operating continuously.

The company also elaborated that the gas plant in the independence field consists of two production units, both of which separate water, condensate and perform natural gas treatments.

Concerning the operation of the field power station, the company explained that the station consists of two simple cycle gas generating units of 19.16 megawatts each. It is considered one of the most modern stations in Sirte, one of the pillars depended on by the facilities and shipping department, as well as gas production operations.

The SOC also noted that under the appropriate operational conditions, this station is capable of providing power to all the fields of Sirte utilizing high voltage 138 kV power lines.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

The brewing war for Libya’s oil revenues

Business

Brega Oil drivers on strike after attack

Libya

Hafter forces move as second round of political dialogue begin

Business

NOC: Revenues will not be transferred to the Central Bank of Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Independence field second unit operational after three year suspension

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.