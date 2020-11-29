Independence field second unit operational after three year suspension

Sirte Oil Company announced today that field workers and engineers were able to finally operate the second production unit after a three-year suspension.

In a statement the company said that during the suspension, restoration work took place in the unit that included replacing damaged carbon material, renewing the pumps and resorting them to full service.

The SOC stated that the second unit being back in production will allow for the repair and maintenance of the first unit that had been operating continuously.

The company also elaborated that the gas plant in the independence field consists of two production units, both of which separate water, condensate and perform natural gas treatments.

Concerning the operation of the field power station, the company explained that the station consists of two simple cycle gas generating units of 19.16 megawatts each. It is considered one of the most modern stations in Sirte, one of the pillars depended on by the facilities and shipping department, as well as gas production operations.

The SOC also noted that under the appropriate operational conditions, this station is capable of providing power to all the fields of Sirte utilizing high voltage 138 kV power lines.