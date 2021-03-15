Libya

Libya avoids any more financial losses in an Egyptian court

BY Libyan Express

Both cases were dismissed by the court and the claimants were asked to pay for attorney feed for the defendants. [Photo: Internet]
Libya’s Supreme Judicial Council reported that it has successfully avoided the loss of nearly 1.4 million Egyptian pounds.

The case department detailed that it successfully defended two cases in Egypt, one of which was a claim for about a million Egyptian pounds by an Egyptian citizen seeking compensation for emotional and physical damages he withstood as a result of his arrest and imprisonment in Libya until 2013.

The Egyptian court dismissed the case, stating that the evidence presented was not sufficient and forcing the claimant to pay the expenses to the defendant.

The second case estimated at nearly 400,000 Egyptian pounds was an administrative case in regards to the seizure of Libyan funds in some banks in Egypt. The court rejected this case as well, yet again forcing the Egyptian claimant to pay expenses and attorney fees of the Libyan defendant.

