Libya urges Security Council to file mass graves evidence with the ICC

BY Libyan Express

Mass grave in Tarhouna, Libya. [Photo: Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation.]
Libya’s foreign minister Mohammed Sayala on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to file mass graves evidence discovered in the city of Tarhouna with the International Criminal Court.

According to a written statement published by the Foreign Ministry on its Facebook account, Mohamed Sayala sent a letter to the UN Security Council.

He said that they had found 11 mass graves, in which some people, including women and children, were buried alive, in Tarhouna, a city liberated from Haftar’s forces on June 5.

Sayala, in his letter, asked the Hague-based court to initiate the necessary steps to probe the crimes committed by Haftar’s forces.

“The UN Security Council this time must adopt a determined stance against violations which were committed by Haftar’s militias and could be counted as crimes against humanity,” he said.

