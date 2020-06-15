Libya urges Security Council to file mass graves evidence with the ICC
Libya’s foreign minister Mohammed Sayala on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to file mass graves evidence discovered in the city of Tarhouna with the International Criminal Court.
According to a written statement published by the Foreign Ministry on its Facebook account, Mohamed Sayala sent a letter to the UN Security Council.
He said that they had found 11 mass graves, in which some people, including women and children, were buried alive, in Tarhouna, a city liberated from Haftar’s forces on June 5.
Sayala, in his letter, asked the Hague-based court to initiate the necessary steps to probe the crimes committed by Haftar’s forces.
“The UN Security Council this time must adopt a determined stance against violations which were committed by Haftar’s militias and could be counted as crimes against humanity,” he said.