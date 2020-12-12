Libyan economic talks in Geneva set for this week

Special representative for United Nations Support Mission in Libya [UNSMIL] Stephanie Williams is set to host an economic working group from the 14-15 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The talks will address urgent policy reform and shaping economic arrangments that are fair and equal to meet the financial needs of the Libyan people amidst the country’s biggest economic crisis.

The UN mission noted that this meeting comes at a crucial stage for the Libyan economy, which is suffering from structural issues, aggravated by the impact of the conflict, as well as by a months-long oil blockade for most of 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alongside Special Representative Williams, the technical meeting will include the co-chairs of the Economic Working Group of the Berlin Process including Egypt, USA and EU with Representatives of Libya’s main financial institutions at the UN Office in Geneva.