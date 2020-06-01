Libya

Libyan GNA thwarts attack on Gharyan as Al-Asaba town falls to Haftar’s forces

BY Libyan Express

Libyan GNA forces have seized control of Al-Asaba town last month. [Photo: Social Media]
The city of Gharyan has been the scene of heavy clashes this morning as Libyan forces under the command of the Government of National Accord have thwarted attacks by Khalifa Haftar’s forces via Ghout Al-Reeh frontline, Mayor of Gharyan Yousef Al-Badri confrmed.

Al-Badri told local media Monday that the attack of Haftar’s forces included UAE drones that raided many locations in the city.

Some conflicting news also said that Haftar’s forces managed to advance on Al-Asaba town, which they lost to GNA forces last month.

The mayor of Gharyan also said that GNA forces had foiled all Haftar’s attacks on the city which is now seeing an uneasy calm after the failed advance attempt of Haftar’s forces.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Gharyan Protection Force Motaz Shanbar said Haftar’s attack on Gharyan was covered by Emirati drones as ground forces advanced on Ghout Al-Reeh in northeast Gharyan, adding that Haftar’s forces are now in Ghout Al-Reeh checkpoint and easy target for GNA’s Air Force.

