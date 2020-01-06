Libya’s GNA Prime Minister arrives in Algeria

Prime Minister of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj is in Algeria on Monday to discuss developments in Libya, the presidency said in a statement.

Heading a high-level delegation, the Libyan official is due to meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune “to discuss the developments in Libya and ways to overcome these hard circumstances.”

Algeria vowed to make every effort, except military intervention, to restore peace and security in Libya, while encouraging UN-backed political process.