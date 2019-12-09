Libya’s Haftar cozies up to Israel in his bid to take Tripoli

Libya’s Haftar cozies up to Israel in his bid to take Tripoli

Khalifa Haftar’s forces have been receiving training from Israeli Mossad officers over the last few months in a bid to intensify fighting for Tripoli and finally manage to enter it, The New Arab said in a report.

According to the report, Haftar met with Israeli officers inside Libya after they came through coordination with Egypt.

The report says the Israeli officers trained a special unit of forces from Haftar’s fighters on Guerrilla warfare tactics in an aim that they manage to expand the fighting against the forces of Government of National Accord and seize control of Tripoli.

It also points out that the meeting and training took place between August and September this year.

According to the report, this meeting for Haftar and Israeli security officers is not yet first as they met somewhere outside Libya at some time ago, but this latest meeting was the first inside Libya.