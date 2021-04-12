Libya’s House of Fatwa declares tomorrow the first day of Ramadan

Libya’s House of Fatwa announced today that tomorrow, Tuesday will be the first day of this year’s holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Council for Research and Forensic Studies at the Libyan house of Fatwa said that they were briefed on the reports submitted to it by the competent authorities responsible for monitoring the Crescent moon.

Having established the vision of the Crescent tonight, in some Islamic countries, the Council decided; Tomorrow is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, for the year 1442, of prophetic migration, which was approved for the 13th of the fourth month of two thousand and twenty – one year, pursuant to the view of the scientific community that the union of reading should be adopted and that, if the Crescent were established in the country of all horizons and nearby countries, the prophet would say, “God be blessed.” (Shut up to see him, and breakfast to see him. They completed several agreed-upon divisions.

In relevant news, Libya’s new Government of National Unity (GNU) earlier this month launched a 100 million dinar initiative to provide financial aid to Libyans in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative was launched under the catchy slogan “Ramadan’s gift” and will be overseen by the Social Solidarity Fund.

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba also recently announced that all salaries will be released before or during the first week of Ramadan to ensure that Libyan families everywhere have their needs met during the holy month.