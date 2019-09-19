Libya’s Prime Minister appoints his political adviser as new ambassador to UN

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez Al-Sirraj has issued an order appointing a number of new Libyan ambassadors to different countries around the world.

The eleven new appointments included a controversial one as Al-Sirraj appointed his current political adviser Taher Al-Sunni as the new ambassador to the United Nations to replace Al-Mahdi Al-Majirbi.

Former education minister Ali Al-Hassi was appointed an ambassador to Kuwait and member of the Constitution Drafting Assembly Raniya Al-Said was appointed an ambassador to Morocco.

This new reshuffle of diplomatic missions of Libya comes at a time when the whole country, including the capital, is at war.