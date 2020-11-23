LPDF integrity questioned by Human rights organisations

Libyan human rights organisations officially filed a complaint with the Attorney General in Tripoli to investigate the use of political money to bribe participants during the activities of the Libyan Political Dialog Forum, which was sponsored by the United Nations mission in Libya.

Eleven organisations expressed their deep shock and concern about the attempts of using political money to buy votes for some candidates who are aspiring to hold positions in the government and the Presidential Council.

In a statement, the organisations demanded the UN Support Mission in Libya to disclose the results of its administrative investigation, demanding to exclude the dialogue members, who were proven to be involved in the attempts of buying votes, to disbelieve the political dialogue and its results, and to deprive the involved candidates of nominations for any position in the government and the presidential Council.

The Human rights organisations also confirmed that without revealing the results of the investigation and excluding those involved, the results of the dialogue will not be accepted or respected by Libyans, pointing to the likely serious consequences on the chances of achieving peace and holding the general elections in 2021.

The organisations also noted that the process of choosing participants in the dialogue that is supposed to define Libya’s future should be more careful and transparent, in addition to excluding people who were suspected of political corruption in the past.

The organisations behind these accusations include Defender Centre for Human Rights, Independent Organization for Human Rights, the National Forum for Dialog Support, and My Country Foundation for Human Rights, amongst many others.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya declared its intention to further investigate accusations concerning the participants in the Libyan Dialogue Forum in Tunisia.