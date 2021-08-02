Manchester United put ten players up for sale

Manchester United chiefs are open to selling ten senior players, as reported by ESPN.

These stars are deemed as surplus to requirements and the club is said to be planning to cash in on them this summer.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams could all be sold to recoup a total of £100m or more.

Pogba in particular is United’s most marketable asset and with one year left in his current deal, the club will try to offload him for the right price.

The potential sale of some of these stars will impact Manchester United’s squad depth for sure during the upcoming season.

The New English Premier League season will kick-off on the 13th of August.