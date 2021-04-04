Business

Minister of Economy meets with Chinese delegation to discuss investment and infrastructure projects

China looks to reinvest in Libyan reconstruction and infrastructure as the country begins a new stage of change

BY Libyan Express

The meeting took place in the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli. [Photo: MoE]
Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al – Huaij chaired a meeting on Saturday, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli with a number of Chinese state representatives and private companies.

According to the Ministry’s Information Office, the meeting addressed matters of cooperation in terms of investments and infrastructure development in Libya.

The delegation reviewed the activity of Chinese companies in the areas of construction, the implementation of investment projects and the development of infrastructure.

A number of projects supervised by these companies in the Arab and African States were also mentioned and are under implementation.

For his part, the Minister of Economy and Trade stressed that the Government of National Unity looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Chinese and foreign companies, in general, to implement a number of investment projects and infrastructure development in all regions of the State in the areas of energy, transportation, housing and public utilities.

The Minister noted that Libya has laws and legislation that provide safety and protection to investors and will provide all facilities to foreign companies so that they can implement targeted projects in all regions of the State.

The return of Foreign companies to Libya is a big step forwards for the North African nation which despite massive natural resources in terms of oil and gas lacks the manpower to handle the process of rebuilding the country after years of conflict that left many of its cities and infastrcure destroyed.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Debaiba forms committee to formally address public sector salary increase

Libya

To strengthen bonds, Egypt agrees to expedite the return of its workers to Libya

Libya

Al-Hibri hands in resignation after an attempted attack on the bank in Benghazi

Business

Libyan economic talks kick off in Geneva

Submit a Correction

For: Minister of Economy meets with Chinese delegation to discuss investment and infrastructure projects

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.