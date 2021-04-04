Minister of Economy meets with Chinese delegation to discuss investment and infrastructure projects

Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al – Huaij chaired a meeting on Saturday, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli with a number of Chinese state representatives and private companies.

According to the Ministry’s Information Office, the meeting addressed matters of cooperation in terms of investments and infrastructure development in Libya.

The delegation reviewed the activity of Chinese companies in the areas of construction, the implementation of investment projects and the development of infrastructure.

A number of projects supervised by these companies in the Arab and African States were also mentioned and are under implementation.

For his part, the Minister of Economy and Trade stressed that the Government of National Unity looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Chinese and foreign companies, in general, to implement a number of investment projects and infrastructure development in all regions of the State in the areas of energy, transportation, housing and public utilities.

The Minister noted that Libya has laws and legislation that provide safety and protection to investors and will provide all facilities to foreign companies so that they can implement targeted projects in all regions of the State.

The return of Foreign companies to Libya is a big step forwards for the North African nation which despite massive natural resources in terms of oil and gas lacks the manpower to handle the process of rebuilding the country after years of conflict that left many of its cities and infastrcure destroyed.