Ministry of Education discusses the safe return of children to schools

A meeting was held by the Ministry of Education to address the pressing matter of a safe return to education amid a world-wide pandemic

BY Libyan Express

The meeting addressed the preparedness of schools to welcome a large number of children back safely. [Photo: MoE]
The Ministry of Education conducted a meeting yesterday to address the pressing issue of reopening schools and allowing children to return to their education safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Undersecretary for General Education, Adel Jumaa attended the meeting to follow the efforts of the selected team in the Ministry of Education to present the best possible solution for the resumption of public education in Libya, which been at a standstill for over a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The undersecretary during the meeting asked the team to present him with a full list of the school that are prepared and schools that aren’t, as well as a list of ways to help schools that are struggling to prepare for students amid the pandemic, emphasising that education cannot recommence until all educational facilities are ready and safe for students.

On his part, the member of the Scientific Advisory Committee in the Ministry, Dr Mohammad Khaled Shambash, informed the attendees about the electronic system prepared by his committee, which includes the communication data with team leaders and members, assuring those present that the survey prepared for evaluation for all the educational observers is coming to an end, indicating that they are about to complete a detailed report.

He also noted that the responsibility for monitoring the field teams was that of the Office of Social Services and School Health Department.

The director of the Social Services, Asma Al-Taqazi, and the head of the School Health Department, Suad Bin Ghashir, explained that they followed the team’s work with supervision and made recommendations that should be completed promptly.

Concluding the meeting, the undersecretary stressed the importance of the work they are doing and the and the need to come to a concrete solution to reopen schools as soon as possible.

