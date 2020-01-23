Mitiga Airport suspends flights until further notice after Haftar’s foces target it with six Grad missiles

The Volcano of Rage Operation announced on Wednesday that Khalifa Haftar’s forces bombed Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli, in a new breach of the ceasefire.

Mohammed Gununu, the spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said in a statement that Haftar’s forces bombed the airport with six Grad missiles.

“The bombing is a flagrant threat to the air navigation movement, and a new and repeated breach of the ceasefire by Haftar’s militias,” Gununu added.

The management of the Airport announced suspending flights until a further notice and redirecting them to Misurata Airport.

On January 12, the conflict parties announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But the talks for a permanent ceasefire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military 5+5 commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the ceasefire.

But reports said on Tuesday that forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile ceasefire with the UN-recognized government, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.