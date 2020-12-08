NOC chairman meets with UK Ambassador to discuss new oil prospects

The head of the National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanalla met on Sunday with the United Kingdom Ambassador to Libya, Nicholas Hopton, and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement issued by the NOC on its official website, the meeting addressed training and development of oil sector workers, opening up new prospects for investment in Libya and future development for the country’s oil industry.

The ambassador congratulated the NOC and its workers for the recovery in rate production in such a record time after the lifting of the blockade in September despite finite resources, lack of budget and unstable circumstances.

The meeting also discussed the return of British companies to work in Libya, creating new investment opportunities to the benefit of both nations.

The chairman of the board expressed his satisfaction at the visit, stating that it shows the British side’s aim to return to a more stable Libya and commended the work of the NOC and its workers in the past years in protecting the country’s oil wealth and maintaining the principle of transparency.

The Chairman concluded the meeting by saying: “I thank Ambassador Hopton and the United Kingdom for their stand in support of the NOC over the past years, and we appreciate all the steps provided to the NOC and its companies in facilitating visa procedures for oil workers, which will facilitate and pave the way for the NOC to implement its future plans to train and develop oil sector workers, who are the backbone of it, the backbone of the production process, and the real capital of the National Oil Corporation and our beloved country, Libya.”