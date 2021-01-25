Business

PFG halts oil exports over salary disputes for the second time

BY Libyan Express

 PFG goes back into protest following the end of the deadline to meet their demands. [Photo: Internet]
The Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) in Tobruk announced that all oil exports moving through the port of Hariga are halted. This is the second time in just two weeks that exports have stopped over salary disputes.

The PFG is a statement said that the suspension of oil exports is a result of the failure of concerned parties to meet the assigned deadline and deliver the salaries of the PFG employees as well as ensure their continuity without any more delays and deductions.

The PFG noted that the process of halting all exports is an official act which several parties knew about, including the Libyan National Oil Corporation.

This is following a protest by PFG employees just two weeks earlier that brought the suspension of oil export to a halt due to delay in their employees not receiving their salaries for months on end, the protest concluded when the city council and relevant bodies signed an agreement to dispense the salaries within two weeks.

The two week period expired without the employees receiving their salaries and the PFG has gone back into halting the exports until they receive their due payments.

