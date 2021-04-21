Presidential Council looking into the return of Turkish companies as soon as possible

Member of Libya’s three-person presidential council Abdullah al-Lafi, received Turkey’s ambassador to Libya Kanan Yilmaz in Tripoli for discussions on cooperation between Libya and Turkey.

The Information Office of the Council in a statement emphasized the importance of Libyan-Turkish cooperation in all political, economic, military and security matters and that the competence of these institutions should be enhanced through technical consultations and training.

The Council member noted the need for Turkish companies to return to Libya as soon as possible to contribute to reconstruction, particularly in the area of electricity, and to benefit from the expertise of Turkish companies in these areas.

Al-Lafi also called for the activation of the Libyan-Turkish Committee on previous projects to resume all work that had been suspended

On his part, the Turkish Ambassador stressed the depth of historical ties between the two countries and his country’s willingness to support national reconciliation in Libya, noting that Turkey is invested in restoring stability in Libya by supporting all tracks of the political process.

The Turkish Ambassador also reported on the intention of a large Turkish ministerial delegation to visit Libya shortly to discuss further cooperation in various areas.