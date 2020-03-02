Pro-Haftar Libyan delegation visits Syria to regain ties with Damascus 

A committee formed by Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar visited Syria to meet officials of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

According to eastern Benghazi-based Al Marsad online newspaper, the Libyan committee that visited Damascus on Saturday included Haftar’s illegitimate government’s Vice President Abdurrahman al-Ahirash, Foreign Relations and International Aid Minister Abdullah, Defense Minister Younes Farhan and intelligence chief Mustafa al-Mukaran.

It was stated that during the visit, politics, security and intelligence sharing would be on the agenda, along with “Turkey’s operations”.

Syrian deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad received the Libyan committee.