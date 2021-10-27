Sport

PSG is reportedly pushing for Aguero-Icardi Swap Deal

BY Libyan Express
Mauro Icardi. [Photo: AFP]

El Nacional has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are pushing for a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero.

The PSG forward is not on the best of terms with Lionel Messi who moved to the club last summer.

The former Inter Milan captain has also spent most of the current season on the bench and is now down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi is eager to play alongside his friend Aguero at club level and Icardi could be sacrificed in order to fulfill Leo’s wishes.

Barca are reportedly tempted to get the striker and a deal could be struck as soon as next January.

Icardi is tied to PSG until the summer of 2024, while Aguero’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Sport

Thierry Henry: Mohamed Salah is not the world’s best player right now

Sport

Erling Haaland: I want £30 million per season

Sport

Didier Drogba named ‘goodwill ambassador’

Sport

FIFA head Gianni Infantino proposes joint Israel-UAE World Cup bid

Submit a Correction

For: PSG is reportedly pushing for Aguero-Icardi Swap Deal

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.