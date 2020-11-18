Restoration of second largest oil production station in record time

Al-Waha Oil announced yesterday the complete restoration to its second-largest oil production station.

The Oil-Company stated through its official social media account that engineering and technical staff under the supervision of the production department and regular follow-up of field safety officials have finalised replacing the LP1 gas-line, with the completion of testing stages to ensure the safety and smooth workflow of the now completely operational station.

This coincides with the complete operation of the crude oil production station (Galo 1), which is considered the second largest production station which will increase the total production quantities and support exports.

The head of the production department praised the effort of all personnel involved in restoring the station to full function in record time.