Business

Restoration of second largest oil production station in record time

BY Libyan Express

Restoration of the second-largest station to increase production and support export. [Photo: Waha Oil]
Al-Waha Oil announced yesterday the complete restoration to its second-largest oil production station.

The Oil-Company stated through its official social media account that engineering and technical staff under the supervision of the production department and regular follow-up of field safety officials have finalised replacing the LP1 gas-line, with the completion of testing stages to ensure the safety and smooth workflow of the now completely operational station.

This coincides with the complete operation of the crude oil production station (Galo 1), which is considered the second largest production station which will increase the total production quantities and support exports.

The head of the production department praised the effort of all personnel involved in restoring the station to full function in record time.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

Libya’s oil production exceeds 1 million barrels per day

Libya

Libya’s oil production reaches 300,000 bpd a week after resumption

Business

Haftar orders lifting blockade on Libya’s oil production, exports

Business

Libya suffers over $8 billion losses in blockaded oil production

Submit a Correction

For: Restoration of second largest oil production station in record time

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.