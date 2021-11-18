Roger Federer to miss 2022 Australian Open

Swiss tennis veteran Roger Federer will miss the 2022 Australian Open, next year’s first grand slam.

The 40-year-old told Swiss daily Le Matin on Wednesday that his knee needs time to recover, and would be “extremely surprised” if he can play in next Wimbledon.

The 2022 Australian Open will be played from January 17-30 in Melbourne, while Wimbledon – also called the Championships – will be held between June 27 and July 10.

Federer, who increased his rehabilitation sessions after a right knee injury, said he can restart running in January and expects to return to training on the court in March or April at the earliest.

“My ambition is to see what I’m capable of one last time. I also wish I could say goodbye in my own way and on a tennis court. That’s why I’m giving my all in my rehabilitation,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

“My life is not going to fall apart if I don’t play a Grand Slam final again. But it would be the ultimate dream to go back. And in fact, I still believe in it. I believe in these kinds of miracles.”

In July, the injury forced Federer to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The legend dropped out of the ATP world ranking Top 10 for the first time in nearly five years in October.