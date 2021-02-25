Sanalla and NOC receive the anticorruption award from US Secretary of State

Libya’s National Oil Corporation chairman Mustafa Sanalla was awarded the Anti-Corruption medal by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement by the US embassy on its website, it said that Ambassador Richard Norland called the chairman of the NOC personally to present him with the anti-corruption award on behalf of the united states government and granted by the US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

In the call, the ambassador congratulated the chairman of the NOC and promised that he would present him with the award personally at their earliest opportunity to meet.

“Chairman Sanalla’s transparent management of the oil and gas sector has led to steady increases in production and has kept the NOC an apolitical, technocratic institution for the benefit of all Libyans.” The Embassy added.

Ambassador Norland once more reiterated his government’s support for the independent management of all of Libya’s oil resources under the NOC per the Security Council resolution 2542 (2020).

The Chairman was one of just 12 individuals recognized by the US Government for their honest work and transparency as anti-corruption champions.