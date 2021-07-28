Sunallah receives updates on the work of Mellitah Oil & Gas
Chairman of the National Oil Corporation met with the Chairman of the Management Committee of Mellitah Oil & Gas to discuss the work of the company and the consequences of not receiving necessary funds
Mustafa Sunallah, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Board of Directors, met with Mohamed Ben-Shatwan, Chairman of the Management Committee of Mellitah Oil & Gas Company, at the NOC headquarters in Tripoli.
According to the Corporation’s Information Office, Sunallah began the meeting by praising the company’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 epidemic and implement preventive steps to control it in its different sites and protect oil sector workers.
Ben-Shatwan, for his part, briefed Sunallah of the company’s activities and financial problems caused by the country’s unapproved national budget.
The consequences of failing to approve the necessary funds needed by the oil and gas firm to execute its major projects that would boost the national economy were also discussed during the meeting.
