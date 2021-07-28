Business

Sunallah receives updates on the work of Mellitah Oil & Gas

Chairman of the National Oil Corporation met with the Chairman of the Management Committee of Mellitah Oil & Gas to discuss the work of the company and the consequences of not receiving necessary funds

BY Libyan Express

The Chairman of the Management Committee of Mellitah Oil & Gas Company briefed Sunallah on the difficulties faced by companies in the oil sector due to the failure of the parliament to approve the country’s national budget. [Photo: NOC]
Mustafa Sunallah, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Board of Directors, met with Mohamed Ben-Shatwan, Chairman of the Management Committee of Mellitah Oil & Gas Company, at the NOC headquarters in Tripoli.

According to the Corporation’s Information Office, Sunallah began the meeting by praising the company’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 epidemic and implement preventive steps to control it in its different sites and protect oil sector workers.

Ben-Shatwan, for his part, briefed Sunallah of the company’s activities and financial problems caused by the country’s unapproved national budget.

The consequences of failing to approve the necessary funds needed by the oil and gas firm to execute its major projects that would boost the national economy were also discussed during the meeting.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Business

Libya and Turkey discuss resumption of stalled projects

Business

The Central Bank examines cooperation with the World Bank

Business

Libya and Algeria decide to increase their trade volume to $3 billion annually

Business

Libya & Algeria seek to activate mutually beneficial trade and economic…

Submit a Correction

For: Sunallah receives updates on the work of Mellitah Oil & Gas

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.