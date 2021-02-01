Libya

The UK warns of a complete collapse in the Libyan economy

UK's envoy to the United Nations reiterated his country's support for Libya and the importance of expelling foreign forces from the country

BY Libyan Express

The British envoy joined the call of other international Governments to expel foreign forces from Libyan soil. [Photo: REUTERS]
Jonathan Allen, the chargé d’affaires to the UK’s Mission to the United Nations warned all Libyan parties and the general public of a complete economic collapse in the coming months.

He stated that Libya’s economy is currently holding on by a thread on the edge of a disaster as a result of the continued political and military rivalries between the warring parties in Libya.

During his speech in the convening of the UN Security Council, he called on the international community to support the Libyan people in reestablishing peace and sovereignty over their own country.

He also confirmed his own country’s readiness to fulfil the promises made during the Berlin conference.

Allen reiterated the UK’s call for the departure of foreign forces from Libya, joining the voices of the United States and Italy in expressing the importance of respecting the ceasefire agreement.

The deadline for the departure of foreign forces from Libya has come and gone and no moves have been made by intruding troops to depart their posts in Libya.

