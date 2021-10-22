Thierry Henry: Mohamed Salah is not the world’s best player right now

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry doesn’t consider Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah the best in the world at the moment.

Many believe that the 29-year-old star is currntly the best in the footballing world.

The 1998 World Cup winner has said as quoted by Tribalfootball: “He’s not the best in the world yet.

“The goals he is scoring right now are fantastic, but how can you forget (Robert) Lewandowski and how can you forget (Karim) Benzema? I do not think Salah is really there yet, it is important to perform for both club teams and national teams.

“Is he the best player in the Premier League right now? Yes, it’s obvious. But with the day-to-day form, I keep Benzema higher. What he is doing for Real Madrid and France right now I can not overlook.”

The Egypt international scored a brace for Liverpool on Tuesday in their 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.