Sport

Thierry Henry: Mohamed Salah is not the world’s best player right now

BY Libyan Express
Thierry Henry argues why Mohamed Salah is not the world’s best player right now

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry doesn’t consider Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah the best in the world at the moment.

Many believe that the 29-year-old star is currntly the best in the footballing world.

The 1998 World Cup winner has said as quoted by Tribalfootball: “He’s not the best in the world yet.

“The goals he is scoring right now are fantastic, but how can you forget (Robert) Lewandowski and how can you forget (Karim) Benzema? I do not think Salah is really there yet, it is important to perform for both club teams and national teams.

“Is he the best player in the Premier League right now? Yes, it’s obvious. But with the day-to-day form, I keep Benzema higher. What he is doing for Real Madrid and France right now I can not overlook.”

The Egypt international scored a brace for Liverpool on Tuesday in their 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Sport

Erling Haaland: I want £30 million per season

Sport

Didier Drogba named ‘goodwill ambassador’

Sport

FIFA head Gianni Infantino proposes joint Israel-UAE World Cup bid

Sport

Former Arsenal Manager Arsène Wenger to coach Saudi super team

Submit a Correction

For: Thierry Henry: Mohamed Salah is not the world’s best player right now

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.