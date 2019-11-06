Three people killed in airstrikes by Haftar’s forces on a south Tripoli frontline

Three people were killed Tuesday in Libya in an airstrike carried out by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, according to the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Health Ministry spokesman Fawzi Awnis said on the Facebook page of “Operation Volcano of Rage,” a military operation being conducted by GNA forces, that Haftar forces launched the airstrike in the Ain Zara area south of the capital Tripoli.

Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognized GNA.

Clashes between the two sides have left more than 1000 people dead and over 5500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).