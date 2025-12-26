Tunis Stock Exchange sees steady gains

Copy Link

The Tunis Stock Exchange closed the week of 15–19 December with modest gains, as the benchmark Tunindex rose 0.2% to 13,249 points.

According to brokerage firm Tunisian Securities, the index has increased 33.3% since the beginning of 2025, reflecting continued investor confidence.

Trading activity remained solid, with total turnover reaching approximately 56 million Tunisian dinars. Twelve block trades accounted for nearly 25 million dinars of this total, including shares of Tunisia Profiles Aluminium, Carthage Cement and the Tunisian Insurance Company “Star”.

Among individual stocks, the Tunisian Rubber Company posted the strongest weekly gain, climbing 18.5% to 3.530 dinars despite no trading activity. Shares of Magasin Général rose 15.9% to 10.650 dinars, with turnover of around 16,000 dinars.

On the downside, Sanimed shares fell 13.1% to 0.530 dinars with no trades, while the Tunisian Battery Company “Asad” declined 12.7% to 3.220 dinars, recording trades worth 304,000 dinars.

The Tunisian Beverage Manufacturing Company (SFBT) led in trading volume, accounting for 9.7 million dinars. Its shares rose 2.1% to close the week at 12.490 dinars.

Overall, the week reflected a mix of strong gains in select stocks and continued investor interest in high-turnover companies, underscoring steady activity in Tunisia’s equities market.