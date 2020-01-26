UN condemns repeated ceasefire breaches in Libya as Haftar’s forces shell civilian areas in Tripoli

The United Nations said on Saturday that several countries backing rival factions in Libya have violated an arms embargo which they had agreed to uphold a week ago at a summit in Berlin.

“Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and fighters,” the U.N mission to Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

“The mission condemns these ongoing violations, which risk plunging the country into a renewed and intensified round of fighting,” UNSMIL said.

It blamed several countries which were present at the Berlin conference, without naming them.

Haftar’s forces targeted Mitiga Airport with 11 missiles in two days and then on Saturday evening, Haftar’s forces shelled civilian areas with Grad missiles, killing one person and injured three others in Abu Salim and near Mitiga Airport.

Last Sunday, foreign powers backing opposing camps fighting over Libya’s capital Tripoli agreed at a summit hosted by Germany and the United Nations to push the parties to a lasting ceasefire and respect an existing U.N. arm embargo.

The Berlin summit had gathered top officials from the UAE, Egypt, Turkey as well as western countries such as the United States, France, Britain and European Union.

Germany also invited Haftar and Tripoli Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, who both met separately with Chancellor Angela Merkel but refused to sit down together.