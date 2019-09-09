UN envoy to Libya reveals that Haftar willing to withdraw from Tripoli with guarantees

By Libyan Express

Salame met Haftar in eastern Libya [Photo: UNSMIL- Archive]
The UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame said on Monday that Khalifa Haftar requires “guarantees” in order to withdraw from the capital Tripoli.

Haftar has launched an attack on Tripoli in last April in an attempt to seize power from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

So far, over 1200 people have been killed and 6000 others have been injured, while about 120.000 people have gotten displaced.

“A few weeks ago, the situation became more realistic, and the issue is not only geographical. Haftar requires guarantees for a possible retreat from Tripoli,” Salame told the French newspaper Liberation.

Salame added that Haftar will need appointments in significant positions in the state of Libya.

“In return, some parties are willing to negotiate with Haftar with the condition of the withdrawal of his forces,” he added.

He indicated, however; that some other parties don’t want to negotiate with Haftar after losing the legitimacy to be a stakeholder in Libya.

