UN Secretary General proposes monitors for ceasefire agreement

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has proposed dispatching international monitors to support maintaining Libya’s ceasefire agreement so that country can finally turn the page on a decade’s long war and internal conflicts.

In a letter to the Security Council, the Secretary-General asked that a group of monitors composed of civilians and retired soldiers from regional groups such as the African Union, European Union and Arab league be sent to Libya to monitor the ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva and make sure that both sides of the conflict abide by it.

‘I call on all national, regional and international stakeholders to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and ensure its implementation without delay.”

Guterres also called on the international community to abide by the UN armed embargo on Libya which has often been violated and for all foreign forces in Libya to respect the ceasefire agreement and depart the country’s lands within the established time, which is three months.

“I encourage member states and regional organizations to support the operationalization of the ceasefire mechanism, including by providing individual monitors under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The proposal by the Security General is likely to be debated this month and asks that initially once monitors are chosen, they are distributed in a triangle section of Libya, around the Sirte area.

The monitors will then expand to other parts of the country once conditions are safe enough and they would also joint Libyan forces in reporting in the area of the ceasefire, withdrawal of foreign forces and removal of explosives devices and mines.

The monitors would remain in Libya until an agreement between both warring sides is reached and they can be replaced by a unified Libyan national force.