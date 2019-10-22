Unicef condemns attacks that killed 7 children in 2 weeks in Libya’s capital

By Libyan Express

Logo of UNICEF. [Photo: Social Media]
UNICEF has condemned the new attack and previous attacks on civilians and especially children in the ongoing fighting in Tripoli, Libya’s capital. 

UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday that in the past two weeks, violence has taken a heavy toll on children in Tripoli.

“Last Thursday, three children and two women were reportedly killed while driving on a main highway, 16 kilometres from Tripoli.  On 14 October, three sisters were reportedly killed, and their mother and a fourth sister badly injured when their house, south of the capital, came under attack. A day earlier, a 13-year-old child was reportedly killed while in his house and earlier this month, five children were injured when their school in Janzour, 18 kilometres from the capital was hit. Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

“These recent attacks are a reminder that children in Libya continue to pay first and most as violence continues in a number of areas in the western parts of the country.” He added.

Chaiban indicated that children are not a target and should be protected at all times wherever they are.

“Parties to the conflict must refrain from attacks on civilian infrastructure including people’s homes, schools, hospitals and medical facilities.” He explained.

