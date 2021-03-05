UNICEF delivers Covid-19 protective gear to Sabha after outbreak

After a spike in cases that shut down schools in the city of Sabha, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) delivered a shipment of protective equipment and medical devices to the isolation department at the Sabha Medical Centre and other institutions in the city.

The city council supervised the delivery and extended their gratitude to the international institution for the continued support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control confirmed that nearly 90% of all recorded covid-19 cases in Libya have successfully recovered, emphasising that compared to neighbouring nations and countries around the world, Libya’s coronavirus situation is stable.

The Government of National Accord’s head of Fayez Al-Sarraj has authorized the purchase of four different vaccines, Pfizer-Biontech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna.

Libya’s expected to receive 12 million doses in total, for the vaccination of its entire population, the first shipment of 1 million doses consisting of 55,000 of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 900,000 of Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive sometime in the upcoming weeks.