Libya

UNICEF delivers Covid-19 protective gear to Sabha after outbreak

As Sabha's Covid-19 situation worsens, the United Nations provides equipment to help combat the virus and protect citizens

BY Libyan Express

Sabha received a shipment of Covid equpeiment to help with the city’s quickly worsening pandemic situation. [Photo: UNICEF]
After a spike in cases that shut down schools in the city of Sabha, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) delivered a shipment of protective equipment and medical devices to the isolation department at the Sabha Medical Centre and other institutions in the city.

The city council supervised the delivery and extended their gratitude to the international institution for the continued support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control confirmed that nearly 90% of all recorded covid-19 cases in Libya have successfully recovered, emphasising that compared to neighbouring nations and countries around the world, Libya’s coronavirus situation is stable.

The Government of National Accord’s head of Fayez Al-Sarraj has authorized the purchase of four different vaccines, Pfizer-Biontech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna.

Libya’s expected to receive 12 million doses in total, for the vaccination of its entire population, the first shipment of 1 million doses consisting of 55,000 of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 900,000 of Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive sometime in the upcoming weeks.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Despite a 90% recovery rate, Libya’s Covid numbers continue to climb

Libya

NCDC launches registration system for Covid-19 vaccines

Libya

Sabha airport to commence international flights soon

Libya

LGMC claims the delay in vaccine delivery is caused by corruption in the Government

Submit a Correction

For: UNICEF delivers Covid-19 protective gear to Sabha after outbreak

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.