Arab League: Exit of mercenaries from Libya is a necessity to restore stability

Hossam Zaki, the Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General, stated that Libya would not be stable unless foreign forces and mercenaries were removed from the region.

According to the Libyan news agency (LANA), Zaki said that the Arab League supported Libya’s efforts to achieve greater stability, which has been the focus of the League’s activities during the country’s recent crisis.

The League of Arab States chaired a meeting of the International Quartet for Libya on April 20, which included the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Union, with the aim of supporting, improving, and strengthening the new political process in Libya, with a focus on disarmament and the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces.

The Quartet meeting, according to Zaki, emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Libyan parties’ efforts, especially through the Joint Military Commission. 5 + 5 to put in place the steps, security arrangements, and confidence-building measures outlined in the Ceasefire Agreement, including the creation of a Libyan ceasefire monitoring mechanism with UN support, and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from all Libyan territory, restoring Libya’s full sovereignty and preservation