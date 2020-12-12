LPDF holds virtual meeting to discuss selection mechanism

Acting Special Representative of the United Nation’s Support Mission In Libya, Stephanie Williams, held on Thursday a virtual consultative meeting for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

During the virtual meeting, the participants discussed their proposals on the most suitable and consensual method to move forward on a selection mechanism for the executive authority for the period leading to national elections.

Reprenstaive Williams praised the discussions that were characterized by what she described as a sense of seriousness and high awareness of the pressing situation in the country.

“Today I heard many of you stressing the need to move forward promptly, and that is a very positive indication,” said Williams, emphasizing that it is the Libyan people’s right to decide on a way forward and that they should “seize this opportunity” to achieve tangible progress in the political process.

The statement concluded by saying that the UNSMIL aims to honour its commitment to ensuring equal opportunity for all LPDF members and will reach out to all members who were unable to attend this meeting to seek their views regarding an agreement on a selection mechanism of the executive authority.