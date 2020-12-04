Majority of dialogue members want an eastern head of authority

Sources tell Ean Libya News Outlet that a majority of the participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum from the eastern region of Libya want the new head of executive authority to be from the East.

Sources also stated that members collectively agreed that current head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj should remain in his post with the appointment of two new members from the East and West as his deputies.

Members of the dialogue forum continued their second round of talks on Wednesday with the agreement to vote on a selection mechanism and criteria for the new executive authority in their next session on the virtual platform.

Participants in the LPDF in their most recent session discussed 8 new proposals regarding the selection process of the new administration.

The United Nation Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) confirmed having received 8 new proposals within that frame of time and urged participants to allow the sponsors of these recommendations the fair opportunity to clarify and answer questions regarding their ideas in the upcoming dialogue sessions.

The UNSMIL also requested that participants submitting the proposals to nominate only one person to present them during the meetings, and clarified that if a single name is not chosen, the person whose name appeared at the top of the signature list will be asked to present.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum are UN-backed talks headed by special representative Stephanie Williams and they include 75 individuals selected to represent all of Libya’s regions and districts fairly and outline roadmap to reestablishing democratic authority and peace in Libya.

The first round of the talks took place in person in Tunisia between November 7th and 15th with the failure to instate a new executive authority, however, the majority of the members voted to hold an inclusive and democratic national election on 24 December 2021, a date symbolically chosen as it will mark 70 years to the day since Libya declared independence.