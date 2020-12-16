Ministry of Education discusses ways to combat Covid-19 in schools

The Minister of Education, Dr Mohamed Amari Zayed met this week with the Representative of the Ministry for Public Education Adel Jumaa and several department heads within the Ministry to discuss the proposed plans for the 2020-2021 school year prepared by the Center for Educational Curriculum and Research.

During the meeting, the Director of the Center for Educational Curriculum and Research, Dr Al-Taher Habib, explained the proposed plan for the 2020-21 academic year which includes dividing the number of students per class to reduce the number of students attending one institution as well as reducing the content of the courses to prioritize what can be learned at home and what can be taught at school to elevate and maintain the quality of the knowledge received by learners.

Habib also reviewed the proposals made by the Technical Committee to return Saturday to a school day temporarily as well as restricting the number of weeks per semester to 12 weeks per term and eliminating the addition of days to the term for examinations.

The proposals made also include awareness-raising campaigns on protective measures against Covid-19 and cancelling all extracurricular classes such as gym and music as well as break periods to ensure social distancing and protection against Coronavirus are maintained between children.

Dr Habib urged the Ministry to come to a decision regarding the proposals made at the earliest convenience.

The head of the scientific advisory committee, Dr Abdel Moneim Abu Laeha stated that a great many challenges face the Ministry of Education in the upcoming year, emphasising the importance of maintaining social distancing measures and educating the children on how to protect themselves in the times of the pandemic.