Secondary Education certificate results: Less than half passed their exams

The Minister of Education Dr Mohamed Amari Zayed approved today the results of the first round of exams for the secondary education certificate with a success rate of 43.28%.

The Ministry of education further detailed that the Science Department had 54 thousand applicants, 24 thousand of which succeed while 29 thousand failed with 150 whose results are incomplete for a success rate for the scientific department of 44%

11 thousand students in the Science Department earned a certificate with excellence, 9 thousand were very good, 4 thousand were good and around 600 were passing.

The Literary Department had 15 thousand applicants, 6 thousand of which succeded while 9 thousand failed for a success rate of 37% with just 16 students who had incomplete results.

Around only 1500 students in the Literary Department passed with excellence while 2 thousand were very good, 1 thousand were good and around 500 had passing grades.

In total, the secondary education certificate exams this year had more than 70 thousand applicants, with 30 thousand passing and the rest failing, some of which will have to retake their exams in a second round.

Around 12 thousand students passed their exams with excellence, 11 thousand were very good, 4 thousand were good and just over 1 thousand passing.