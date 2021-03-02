Libya

Sabha airport to commence international flights soon

Sabha's international airport currently operates five domestic flights and has a capacity for 720 passengers

BY Libyan Express

Sabha airport flying five flights every week to Benghazi, Tripoli and for oil companies. [Photo: Internet]
In an announcement, the Director-General of the Sabha International Airport, Mohamed Ouhaida said that the airport currently operates five domestic flights per week, confirming that the operational, technical and security matters at the airport were working well.

He stated that current flights at the airport are domestic, from Benghazi and Tripoli and flights for oil companies.

Sabha’s international airport has a capacity of just 720 passengers, and preparations are currently being made to receive jet fuel to resume international flights soon.

It was in September of last year that the Airport Service of the Ministry of Communications announced the resumption of flights to Sabha International Airport for the first time in months.

