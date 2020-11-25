World

Trump accepts the transition of power to Joe Biden

As his supporters continue to contest election results, Donald Trump quietly signs admission of defeat.

BY Libyan Express

Federal Government begins preparations for a Biden presidency. [Photo: Getty]
While Donald Trump continues to rant on social media about contesting the results of the 2020 general elections, he has said that the General Service Administration (GSA) had to ‘do what needs to be done’

This comes after the GSA, which is the federal agency responsible for the smooth transition of power, announced that former president Donald Trump has signed a letter of “ascertainment” thus confirming the victory of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The head of the GSA, Emily Murphy, said in a letter to the newly elected President, that the agency was now making post-election services available to assist in the presidential transition.

The GSA announcement means that president-elect now has access to top security briefings, office space and government officials as he prepares to take office during his inauguration, on the 20th of January.

Biden’s team welcomed the announcement in an official statement by saying. “Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”

While this is taking place, statistics have shown that nearly all Trump supporters refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden as their new president, despite Biden winning the popular vote with over 80 million votes making him the very first president to do so and a count of 306 electoral votes, a decisive landslide victory.

Trump continues to refuse a concession and while it is customary for a losing candidate to concede to their opponent, it is not necessary as the election ultimately decides who is the new president for the next four

