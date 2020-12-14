US Ambassador pledges support to improve services in Ghadames

In a phone call between US Ambassador Richard Norland and Mayor of Ghadam district Alqassam Manaa, the US representative pledged his country’s support to improve the services in the district.

The Embassy reported that the call addressed current developments in the Political Dialogue Forum sponsored by the United Nations as well the urgent need for all Libyans to agree on a permanent political solution to reestablish peace in Libya after a decade of conflict.

The Ambassador stated that Ghadamas is a historic city and that he is grateful for being introduced to it by the Mayor through the phone, expressing his country’s willingness to provide the support needed.

Mayor Al-Manaa described the challenges faced by the more remote parts of Libya and discussed with the Ambassador the support that can be provided by the US to improve the delivery of services in a tangible way for the benefit of Ghadamas citizens.

The district of Ghadam is currently the host for the first unified parliamentary sessions from the House of Representatives of Tripoli and Benghazi to permanently unify the country’s legislative body, elect new leadership and tackle all political issues facing Libya.

After holding its very first meeting in Ghadams last week to discuss priority issues, the HoR voted to resume sessions on the 21st of this month.