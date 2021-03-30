French Embassy officially reopens in Tripoli today

Delivering on the promise of French President Emmanuel Macron during a recent visit by Libya’s head of council to France, the French embassy finally reopened its doors in Tripoli today.

France’s ambassador to Libya, Béatrice le Fraper du Hellen attended the opening ceremony today and stated that she intends to work to strengthen relations with the country’s new authorities and the Libyan people.

The French embassy reopening in tripoli is a positive sign for Libya as it will encourage other international powers to allow their representatives and ambassadors to return to Libya after years of absence due to the country’s state of conflict.

The return of foreign embassies to the country also promises to ease the process of travel and acquiring a visa for the Libyan people who have often been forced to make a trip to neighbouring Tunisia if they had any intention to travel to any European or western nation in recent years.

The French Foreign Minister along with his German and Italian counterparts in a recent show of support paid a historic visit to the country’s capital, further emphasising that Libya’s security and stability has the support of the international community.

The French president also added that France is committed to supporting sustainable stability and peace in Libya to ensure security in the entire region and stressed the importance of implementing all articles of the ceasefire agreement, specifically the call to remove all foreign forces from Libya.